Usher's former stepson, Kile Glover, is finally at peace.

On Friday, six days after he was taken off life support following a July 8 jet ski accident, Kile was laid to rest in Atlanta, at a burial attended by his mother, Tameka Foster, and other family members and friends.

TMZ reports that Usher, Foster's ex-husband, was also present at the funeral.

Kile was declared brain dead after he was struck in the head by a jet ski while riding on an inner tube on Atlanta's Lake Lanier July 8. A family friend was said to be operating the jet ski at the time of Glover's accident.

Reportedly failing to register brain activity since his admission to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston, Kile remained on life support until July 21, when Foster and her family made the heart-wrenching decision to let their little boy go.

Usher, 33, and Foster, divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage. They share sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3, in addition to Kile, Foster's son from a previous relationship. Engaged in a custody battle at the time of Kile's accident, the pair decided to put their differences aside to support their son.

"Tameka and Usher don't get along, but in this circumstance Usher is coming to her side," a source told Us at the time of Kile's hospitalization. "Usher practically raised Kile as his own. He's known him for seven years. It is so sad what happened."

