CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A top literary journal founded in 1925 has hired a Library of Congress director to be its new editor.

The Virginia Quarterly Review announced Wednesday that W. Ralph Eubanks will take over as editor, effective June 3.

Eubanks is director of publishing at the library and becomes the Review's first black editor. There has been no permanent editor at the Review since last year, when Ted Genoways (JEHN'-uh-wayz) resigned.

The Review is published by the University of Virginia and has had a brilliant and tragic history. It has received numerous awards and published many top writers. But in 2010 managing editor Kevin Morrissey committed suicide. Allegations quickly emerged that Genoways had been harassing Morrissey. The university concluded it could find no proof of wrongdoing, and Genoways denied the allegations and remained as editor.