AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has reopened its doors to the public after a seven-month renovation, kicking off with "Vincent At Work," an exhibition that shows Van Gogh's working methods, right down to the paints, brushes and other tools he used.

Appropriately, the final painting curators hung Wednesday was a self-portrait in which Van Gogh painted himself behind a canvas, brushes and palette in hand.

Another highlight is the display of two versions of Van Gogh's famed yellow "Sunflowers" on either side of the green-dominated portrait "La Berceuse." In a surviving letter, Van Gogh indicated he intended the paintings, which usually hang in three different museums, to be displayed that way.

All three of Amsterdam's biggest art museums have now reopened after major renovations.