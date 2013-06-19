Summer is heating up! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Greene wore matching black bikinis during the Oakley Bali Pro/Learn to Surf event in Benoa, Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, June 19. The Spring Breakers actress, 24, and the Apparition star, 26, were joined by Hudgens' actor boyfriend, Austin Butler.

Greene shared a picture of her bruised leg via Instagram later that afternoon. "War wound from surfing today with Oakley," she wrote in the caption. "The reef ate me up. Worth it."

At the Electric Run L.A. event May 24, Hudgens told Us Weekly she was "really excited" to go on her "surf trip" in Indonesia. "Then I'm doing a big press tour for Frozen Ground," she said of her upcoming movie, slated for an Aug. 23 release. "I'm gonna go to London and this island in Italy and Moscow, which I've never been to, so I'm really excited. I just love traveling! As long as my gypsy heart is set free, I'm good!"

Before her summer press tour begins, however, Hudgens plans to take it easy. "You're only in your twenties once!" she explained.

As for how she keeps her bikini body in shape, the "Sneaker Night" singer said she likes to mix up her workout routine. "I try to shock the body as often as possible -- I think that's really important," Hudgens told Us. "I do Soul Cycle constantly, do a lot of Pilates, a lot of yoga for the mind, dancing, kickboxing, hiking. . . anything and everything!"

Greene, meanwhile, shared her hot body secrets with Us when McDonald's presented Just Jared's Summer Kickoff Party in Beverly Hills June 1. "I'm doing circuit training right now with Harley Pasternak," she revealed. "It's 45 minutes, so it's great. It's all cardio the whole time, so you don't really bulk up, and that's something that I'm kind of in tune with because I'm kind of athletic by nature. You lift weights and you're strong and lean."

The Twilight actress makes sure she eats healthy by choosing options from the Sunfare meal delivery program. "I use it a lot to kind of keep me on track," she said. "If you veer off and have dinner with someone, it's okay, but as a staple it's nice because it allows you to eat right and enjoy the food. I'm lazy. I love it!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Greene Wear Black Bikinis, Learn to Surf