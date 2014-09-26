Saving the best for last! Vanessa Williams is engaged to her boyfriend Jim Skrip. The Broadway and TV actress announced the news during a taping of "The Queen Latifah Show" on Friday, Sept. 26.

"Vanessa, I have been trying to have a conversation ladies and gents, but I'm blinded by the light coming from that bling ring on your finger," Latifah joked. "Is there something that we need to know around here?"

Williams, 51, began to blush as she looked down at her dazzling new piece of jewelry. "Oh sorry darling. I got engaged," she said. "I have had a lot of good things happen. I turned 50 when we were in rehearsal on Broadway, I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago. It has been a lot of blessings on this trip."

Williams is currently touring in the revival of the drama "The Trip Bountiful," in which she plays Jessie Mae Watts. The former Miss America has kept this romance extremely private. After a performance in February, she briefly spoke about her mystery man.

"He's a guy I met a year-and-a-half ago when I was on vacation with my daughter in Egypt," Williams said of the Buffalo native, via Philly.com. "You go across the world to find somebody who's six hours away."

She added: "He was in real estate and, back in the day, he was an accountant."

The "Desperate Housewives" alum was previously married to public relations consultant Ramon Hervey, with whom she shares daughters Melanie, 27, and Jillian, 25, and son Devin, 21. She's mom to daughter Sasha, 14, with her second ex-husband, former NBA player Rick Fox.