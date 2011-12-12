NEW YORK (AP) -- The acclaimed Broadway production of "Venus in Fur" isn't slinking away quite yet.

The Manhattan Theatre Club said Monday that Walter Bobbie's play starring Tony Award nominee Nina Arianda and Emmy Award nominee Hugh Dancy will transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in February and run until June.

The show is playing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and was scheduled to end its run on Sunday. After the transfer, the show will resume production at the Lyceum from Feb. 7 to June 17.

The two-character play explores power dynamics in the audition room and thrilled audiences off-Broadway last year at the Classic Stage Company with Arianda aboard.

———

Online:

http://www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com