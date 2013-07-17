MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The South Beach, Fla., mansion once owned by Italian designer Gianni Versace and the place he was fatally shot is headed for the auction block.

Fisher Auction Company is handling the sale scheduled for Sept. 17. The 23,000 square-foot mansion had previously been listed for $125 million.

Originally built in 1930, the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom, gated home features a 54-foot long mosaic pool lined with 24-karat gold. It also includes numerous frescos, ornate statues, arched doorways and an open air courtyard.

In 1997, the 50-year-old Versace was killed in front of the property by a man who later committed suicide. Tourists can still routinely be spotted taking photos in front of the house.

The property had been operating as a 10-room boutique hotel but had closed.

Versace had famous friends including Princess Diana, Madonna, Elton John and Cher.

