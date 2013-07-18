Vicki Gunvalson's on-again, off-again relationship with boyfriend Brooks Ayers is off again -- seemingly for good this time. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has split from Ayers after two years of dating, she confirms to Us Weekly.

"We were dating, but we never moved our relationship to the next level," she tells Us, noting that a lot of what went wrong between them will be revealed on the reunion. (Tellingly, after filming the special last week, Gunvalson posted this cryptic message on Twitter: "Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.")

"We care a lot about each other, but we are now dating other people," she explains. "That's where we're at. I think this has been really hard on him."

No doubt it's been hard on Gunvalson, too. The split was preceded by some pretty devastating accusations from Lauri Peterson, who alleged that Ayers had cheated on Gunvalson with a twenty-something porn star he met at a poker party.

"I wasn't there and neither was Laurie," Gunvalson tells Us of the accusations. "All I know is what I heard from Brooks, which was a completely different story than what Laurie fabricated...Laurie doesn't know, I don't know, so I think we can all shut up. I'm not going to defend Brooks, because I wasn't there."

The star added that she's ready to move on and looks forward to seeing what the future has in store for her. She tells Us: "Let's say my love tank is empty and I'm waiting for it to be filled!"

