The Spice Girls took over the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics on Sunday -- and they enjoyed the reunion just as much as their fans did.

Disbanding in 2000 after performing together since 1994, the most successful female singing group of all time -- Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) -- returned for a reunion tour in 2007 and 2008. But the quintet (all of them now moms past the age of 25) gave a showstopping performance Sunday, performing "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life" atop zooming London cabs. They shared their thoughts exclusively with Us Weekly about their triumphant, sexy return.

Beckham's rep tells Us, "It was an amazing night and she loved every minute of performing with the girls. The atmosphere was phenomenal, and she dedicated the performance to [husband] David and the boys, who were watching in the audience." The 38-year-old married fashion designer is the mother of four kids -- sons Brooklyn, 13, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 7, and daughter Harper 13 months.

"How wonderful that the world could truly unite and celebrate each other through sports and music, celebrating with 4 billion people!" exclaims 40-year-old single mom and reality star Halliwell to Us. "I'm so proud we could be part of it, thank you to my fellow Spice Girls who are shining examples of wonderful women and all the fans who cheered for us."

Chisholm, a mother-of-one, has continued to record albums, but was happy to reunite with her former band mates. "What an honor to represent our country and perform for all of the incredible Olympians!" she says. "It was an incredible night and us girls had the best time being together."

As for the "Baby" of the group, Bunton, a 36-year-old mother-of-two and popular British TV presenter was just glad she didn't mess up! "It was an honour to represent my country and I had the best night with my girls. Luckily, my nerves didn't take over!" she jokes. "But it didn't stop there, we carried on to the after party!"

Indeed, Bunton tweeted photos of the girls celebrating together after their performance. She wrote on Tuesday, "Still buzzing from such a fun night."

