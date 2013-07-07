It's hard to have it all -- even for Posh! Appearing on the cover of Vogue China's August issue, Victoria Beckman, married and working mom of four, admits she's not immune to the guilt that most mothers feel when they go back to work.

"When you are successful, the hardest thing is maintaining that level of success, so you work harder to maintain what you have achieved," the singer turned designer explained to the fashion magazine.

The 39-year-old added, "It's a huge juggling act, when you are a working mother and looking after your family. Millions and millions of women around the world are doing this every day, but it's not easy and yes, you feel guilty every time you walk out of the door to go to work."

The fashion designer, wife to retired soccer star David Beckham and mom to Brooklyn, 14, Romeo, 10, Cruz, 8, and Harper, 23 months, revealed that despite her "mom guilt," it's worth it.

"I have been in the limelight for over 20 years," the former Spice Girls member explained. "I am not on an ego trip; empowering women and making them feel sexy and great when they wear my clothes means more than thousands of people clapping. Empowering women is what makes me feel good."

The fashion icon sells her own ready-to-wear line, her Victoria Victoria line, as well as denim, eyewear, and accessories.

