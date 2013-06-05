Victoria Beckham had a very handsome date at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards -- and it wasn't her husband David Beckham! The mother of four brought her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 14, to walk with her on the red carpet at Berkeley Square Gardens in London on June 4.

Looking glamorous in black Maison Martin Margiela jumpsuit, Beckham, 39, wrapped her arm around her son, who wore a black suit and tie, while striking a pose together. The fashion designer and former Spice Girls star won the award for Woman of the Decade, and said onstage, "I love to celebrate women. Girl power. It's great when women support women. We need more women out there supporting women."

"Thank you Brooklyn, my date tonight, who's the most handsome man in the room tonight," she added. "Thank you to my husband, who does everything for me, he supports me, he encourages me to follow my dreams and fulfill my passions. I've been so blessed to have two careers. I have been so lucky ... here's to the next 10 years. In 10 years I will be nearly 50!"

The next 10 years will also be filled with more time spent with her husband. Beckham chatted with Us Weekly at the event about her husband, David, who recently announced he's retiring from soccer.

"I think it's going to be great. I'm so proud of David and everything that he's achieved. It's going to be great that he's around more. We've enjoyed standing in the stands, cheering him on for all these years. But it'll be great for him to be home with us, we're very excited," Beckham said of her sons Brooklyn, Romeo, 10, Cruz 8, and daughter Harper, 22 months. "He's so smart, he's got lots of very clever ideas up his sleeve and we're looking forward to our future together, for sure. And new things, there's so much you can do."

Is a future in acting a possibility for him?

"Who knows. I mean, I've been in 'Spice World,'" Beckham said with laugh of the 1998 Spice Girls feature film in which she starred.

