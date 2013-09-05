Vin Diesel's 10 best Facebook moments

By Katie Mathewson

If you've spent much time with us, you know that we are huge fans of Vin Diesel. We're not the only ones -- with 63 million fans and counting, the action hero is the most-liked actor on Facebook. Vin's incredible success on the social media site has led him to joke: "Facebook really owes me billions of dollars." We don't know what his genius formula is, but it's difficult to overlook the fact that Vin's increasing box office success and career rebirth parallel the enormous growth of his Facebook presence. In honor of the recent DVD release of his passion project, "Riddick," we're looking at Vin Diesel's best posts.

RELATED: 10 reasons we love Vin Diesel