Vladimir Putin is about to become a bachelor again. After 30 years of marriage, the Russian president, 60, and wife Lyudmila Putin are divorcing, the couple announced in a TV interview on Thursday June 6. "This was a joint decision. Our marriage is over," the controversial leader said on state-run channel Russia 24, with Lyudmila standing beside him. Speaking frankly, he added: "We almost don't see each other. We have different lives."

The couple married in July 1983 and welcome children Maria and Yekaterina in 1985 and 1986. Although her husband has been at the forefront of Russian politics for well over a decade, Lyudmila didn't enjoy life in the spotlight, she admitted.

"I don't like to be in public, and it's hard to take (airplane) flights," she said in the interview. "We love our children a lot, we are proud of them and see them all the time." Lyudmila added that the breakup has been "civilized," and that she's grateful for her famous husband's support.

A presidential spokesman said that divorce papers have yet to be filed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vladimir Putin Divorcing Wife Lyudmila After 30 Years