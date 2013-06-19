UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Danielle Bradbery has "The Voice" — and the microphone-holding trophy to match.

The 16-year-old country singer said she was "overwhelmed with emotion" when she was crowned the winner of the NBC singing competition Tuesday.

"I mean confetti and fireworks in the background and being handed this really heavy trophy. It was all so incredibly overwhelming," Bradbery said of her crowning moment. "But I mean, I finished the song like they told me to. But yeah, it was scary."

No one was more proud than Bradbery's doting coach Blake Shelton, who helped the young powerhouse beat out indie rocker Michelle Chamuel and country duo the Swon Brothers for the season four title and also happened to be celebrating his 37th birthday.

"I've been drinking. Just so you know, I'll be honest," he admitted on the post-show red carpet. "This started out a special day because it's my birthday. And my wife's here with me and we've been having fun. We watched last night's episode on DVR when we got home and the two of us decided that it's up in the air. ... To see that Danielle won, that's a big deal for me obviously. But it's a bigger deal for this show because Danielle Bradbery is actually a true amateur and we saw her go from being that to a pro before our very eyes."

Shelton's fellow coaches were also celebrating Bradbery's big win. But Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was keeping their friendly competition alive.

"I'm so happy that I won. It was great winning. I broke the streak. I'm super happy," joked Levine. "No, I'm not happy for Blake. God no. I'm happy for Danielle. Danielle is amazing and she was from the beginning on of my favorites so I'm happy she won."

Usher walked the carpet with his mentee, runner up Chamuel.

"It's been very eventful to say the least," he said. "And to come here, first time ever on this show, and just introduce a different philosophy or way of doing things, you know mentoring, the coaching. And it worked. I can't take the praise without understanding or recognizing the incredible artist, the incredible dedicated vocalist that she is. From here I just hope that she'll continue to do what she loves and I guess, what's after college?"

"Grad school," said Chamuel. "I want to go to grad school where he's teaching."

Usher and Shakira were this season's new additions. They will not be returning for season five (Christina Aguilera and Cee-Lo Green will resume their spots on the coaches panel), but both plan to come back for season six.

The new mother says she's most looking forward to spending down time with her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique and their son, Milan, who was born on Jan. 22, and "just going back into the recording studio."

She's also looking forward to dressing casually and wearing her hair up every day.

"Every day is a bun day," she joked.