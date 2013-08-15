Voting: Too thin celebs

nicole richie eating disorder

By Wonderwall Editors

It's a simple fact: Weight will always be a subject of controversy in Hollywood. And there are more than a few celebs who know that all too well. We've rounded up a set of stars who have caught their fair share of headlines about their bodies, but instead of us adding to the chorus of critics, we'll let you decide whether there should've been any talk in the first place ...

Nicole Richie

The year was 2006 and Nicole was under fire for her shockingly thin frame. And in her sincerely candid way, the reality-TV star came clean about her feelings surrounding her appearance. "I know I'm too thin right now, so I wouldn't want any young girl looking at me and saying, 'That's what I want to look like,'" she said. "I do know that they will, which is another reason I really do need to do something about it. I'm not happy with the way I look right now."