She's getting big!

Jamie Lynn's Spears' little mini me is a reflection of her mama! Maddie, who turns 7 on June 19, looks super adorable in mom's latest Instagram pic. And she apparently has quite a personality!

"Nice had a vet appointment today," she wrote about the family's dog. "Maddie just assumed she might as well have a check up also." The photo shows Maddie sitting on the medic's table, looking like she's ready for the doctor, too.

Jamie Lynn, now an aspiring country artist, often shares intimate family moments of her little one to her social media followers. She recently posted a cute photo of her and Maddie before taking the stage at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

"Who is coming to see us???" she wrote as the mommy and daughter both made faces feigning surprise.

Jamie Lynn's older sister, Britney Spears, also melts a little when she sees her adorable niece.

"How cute is Maddie watching mom rehearse?" she asked in posting an image to Instagram last week before wishing her sister good luck at the CMA Fest, adding. "Wish I could be there!"

CMA Fest airs on Aug. 4 on ABC.