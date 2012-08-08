Tired of the election year attack ads, the political in-fighting, the empty campaign promises? Here's an issue everyone can agree on, regardless of political persuasion: the fact that a Dawson's Creek reunion needs to happen ASAP.

TV Guide reported Monday a mini-reunion is, in fact, already slated for the season premiere of Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. James Van Der Beek -- who plays an exaggerated version of himself on the ABC sitcom -- attempts to recreate his glory days by gathering his former Creek costars. Busy Philipps has already signed on to appear on the episode, and show creators have said they'd be thrilled if Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes would agree to appear on the series as well.

PHOTOS: Before they were on Dawson's Creek

In the past, all three stars have said they'd entertain the idea of a new installment of the hit WB drama.

"It would be fun," Holmes, 33, told Robin Roberts during a Good Morning America interview last fall. "I had so much fun working on that show and I loved everyone so much and I think about it with such fond memories."

In mid-July, Williams told folks she would "very happily do a reunion show" at a Comic-Con press conference.

"I don't know what it would be," the Take This Waltz star, 31, told the crowd. "I've always said that I would really love to and I think independently, we've all been saying that. So at some point I hope that it does happen [as] . . . a way to honor the past and what a big deal it was for the four or five of us and what a big deal it was for the people who watched it."

Jackson, 34, seems like he'll be a harder sell.

"Well, we killed the show so I don't think that's ever going to happen," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this summer. But? "Never say never. If I'm out of work for enough years, absolutely. We'll be old and gray and nasty by the time [that happens]."

PHOTOS: 90s TV stars then and now

Despite Pacey's quasi-nay-saying, we say: It's time for a little less talk and a lot more action. Whatever form this reunion takes -- whether it's a faux-special within a sitcom, a real special, or even just an adorable photo op, it needs to take place, stat.

Agree with our pro-reunion position? Leave Us a comment below, and then email/Facebook/Tweet/otherwise share this so your fellow Dawson's Creek fans can weigh in too!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Want to See a Dawson's Creek Reunion Happen? Sign the Petition!