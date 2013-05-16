FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson in South Florida.

The state attorney's office confirmed Thursday that a Broward circuit judge issued a warrant May 7 against Johnson for failing to report to his probation officer.

Johnson received a year of probation last September after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge involving his former wife, reality TV star Evelyn Lozada.

The six-time Pro Bowl player was arrested in August after Lozada said he head-butted her during an argument. She quickly filed for divorce, which was finalized days before his conviction. They had only been married since July 4.

Johnson was cut by the Miami Dolphins shortly afterward. He previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

Lozada is on the "Basketball Wives" TV show.