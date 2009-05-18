NEW YORK (AP) -- It was either an inadvertent or cleverly subtle attempt at humor when Kiefer Sutherland invited hundreds of advertisers Monday to join him at the bar.

The star of Fox's "24" was charged with third-degree assault for head-butting a fashion designer at a New York nightclub earlier this month. He returned to New York Monday for Fox's annual presentation of next season's schedule to TV advertising executives.

Sutherland was alone onstage when he thanked advertisers for all their support through the show's run, through strong and not-so-strong periods creatively.

He told them he'd be at Fox's party following the presentation.

He said, "I will be looking for you at the bar," inciting loud laughter.