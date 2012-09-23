What's Buzzing at the 2012 Emmys

By Jon Warech

Which trends were most popular on the red carpet? What were the most memorable moments of TV's biggest night? Take a look back at the biggest highlights from the red carpet and inside the Nokia Theatre at L.A Live as TV's biggest stars gathered for the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Golden Girls

A number of lovely ladies brightened the red carpet with yellow dresses -- and three of the evening's nominees who wore the color went home with statuettes. Julianne Moore, who was sunny in a long-sleeved Dior gown, took home the Emmy for her portrayal of Sarah Palin in HBO's "Game Change." Julie Bowen beat out "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara for the second year in a row wearing a neon fishtail frock by Monique Lhuillier, and Claire Danes, who won an award for her role in "Homeland," wore a "bump-friendly" draped Lanvin dress.