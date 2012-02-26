What's Buzzing at the Oscars

By Drew Mackie and Jon Warech

The biggest stars in Hollywood put on their fancy outfits and turned up for the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday. From Sacha Baron Cohen's red carpet antics to Halle Berry's last-minute cancellation, click through to read what people were buzzing about throughout the big day.

Octavia Spencer's Touching Freak Out

She may have won the award for her acting ability, but it's hard to believe that Octavia Spencer wasn't being 100 percent herself when she received the Best Supporting Actress title for "The Help." She didn't thank everyone, exactly, but she got a good cross-section, giving a shoutout to the Academy (for "putting me with the hottest guy in the room," referring to Oscar), as well as her family, her Los Angeles family, and the entire state of Alabama. She concluded by saying, "'Please wrap up.' I'm wrapping up. I'm sorry. I'm freaking out."