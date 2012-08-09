Now Bobbi Kristina Brown will have a piece of her mom, Whitney Houston, wherever she goes.

Thursday August 9 would have been the beloved star's 49th birthday -- and on Wednesday, Bobbi Kristina paid tribute to her late mother, who passed away on February 11, 2012, with a new tattoo.

"Tat tat tatted YURP.. ;) Now you're truly ALWAYS with us mommy (: We love you @nickdgordon always&forever{Instagram pic of her and boyfriend Nick Gordon's matching wrist tattoos.

Brown first surfaced with Gordon, whom Houston informally adopted when he was 12-years-old, a month after her mother's untimely death. Raised like a brother and sister, Brown and Gordon were "always close," a source told Us Weekly, and their relationship "has evolved a lot." These days, they are "living like a couple" in Atlanta.

In March, Brown told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that she plans to "carry on the legacy" that her Grammy-winning parent left behind. Since then, Brown, whose father is Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown, has worked with Tyler Perry on the producer's TBS series, For Better Or Worse, and is even in the process of recording some music of her own.

"She has been enjoying working with Damon (Dionne Warwick's son) and she really trusts him," a source tells Us of the aspiring singer. "She likes the fact that he has worked with stars like Beyonce, Pink and Gwen Stefani in the past. With Damon's help, she's hoping people might like what they hear."

The source adds that making another appearance on For Better or Worse is also a possibility.

"At the moment she is doing pretty well," the source says. "The family is happy that she is trying to keep busy."

