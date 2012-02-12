Trying times for Whitney Houston's surviving family members.

In the wake of the beloved star's death on Saturday at age 48, the Houston family tells Us Weekly in a statement: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Whitney."

The chart-topping, award winning "I Will Always Love You" singer was pronounced dead in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday afternoon. The cause of her death is not yet known. Continues the family: "This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans and friends."

Houston is survived by daughter Bobbi Kristina, 18, gospel singer mom Cissy Houston, cousins Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick and ex-husband Bobby Brown. She was dating singer/reality star Ray J at the time of her death; Ray J (brother to singer Brandy Norwood) has not yet released a statement about Houston's death.

