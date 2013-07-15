NEW YORK (AP) — The actress who will fill Condola Rashad's shoes in "The Trip to Bountiful" has been revealed: Adepero Oduye.

Producers of the Tony Award-nominated revival said Monday that Oduye, who co-starred with Rashad in last year's TV remake of "Steel Magnolias," will take over the part of Thelma this week.

Rashad, who left to prepare for the upcoming Broadway production of "Romeo and Juliet" opposite Orlando Bloom, gave her final performance on Sunday. Oduye takes over when the show next resumes on Tuesday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Oduye is best known for her acclaimed breakout role in Dee Ree's film, "Pariah," playing a 17-year-old Brooklyn girl struggling to come out as a lesbian. She will also be seen in the upcoming film, "Twelve Years a Slave."