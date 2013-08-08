Who Said it? Comedian Edition
jason sudeikis quote
By Katie Mathewson
There are plenty of stars who have built careers by making people laugh. The best thing is, they aren't just hilarious on-screen and onstage -- they make us LOL in their normal lives. In honor of the release of "We're the Millers," starring funnyman Jason Sudeikis, we're checking out some of the most side-splitting celebrity quotes from our favorite actors and comedians. Can you name the jokester?
"The truth is, I'm not getting up an hour earlier and walking on a treadmill. ... I have the greatest workout partner in the world. And you don't need a gym membership for that kind of workout."
