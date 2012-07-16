Yoga Invasions, Lamp Purchases & More Celeb Chatter
By Molly McGonigle
Sometimes celebrities say the strangest things. And lately, there has been no shortage of Hollywood's biggest stars talking about people ruining their yoga practice, and the thrills of buying lamps. Put your celebrity knowledge to the test, and see if you know who said these crazy things.
"If one thing would be guaranteed to ruin yoga, it would be the presence of Charlie Sheen."
