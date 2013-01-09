Who Said It? Golden Globe Edition

By Molly McGonigle

Award show season officially kicks off with the Golden Globes on Jan. 13, and in anticipation of the big event, stars have been making the media rounds plugging their movies and shows. Put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you know who is talking about getting naked, being a working mom and more!

"I remember thinking, I was in this corset, 'Oh, the reason women were always fainting wasn't because they couldn't handle these situations, but because they couldn't breathe!'"