Who Said It? Whiny Celebs Edition

By Drew Mackie

How do the stars blow off steam after a hard day of being famous? Easy -- they complain about being famous. See if you can guess which celebri-whiners chose to vent about just how hard it is to be them. For instance, was it Lindsay Lohan or Miley Cyrus who once characterized her active social life as "hard"?

"It's hard in L.A. not to go out; it gets lonely. Being an actress is lonely, and I never want to be alone."