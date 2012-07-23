Not so secret anymore!

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star Francia Raisa suffered a Marilyn Monroe-esque wardrobe malfunction Sunday at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif.

The 23-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet an adorable pale pink shimmery dress. Unfortunately, Raisa's flowy mini was no match for a gust of wind.

While posing for photographers, Raisa's dress blew up and exposed her black underwear. But fortunately for the actress, she was wearing appropriate boy shorts that weren't too revealing.

Still, Raisa was clearly embarrassed and gave a shocked and mortified expressing to photographers as she quickly held down her dress to cover herself back up. And the ABC Family star tried to laugh off her wardrobe malfunction as she continued to walk the carpet.

And proving she was able to get over the wardrobe malfunction, Raisa made no mention of the incident on Twitter. Instead, she shared a cute photo of herself and a friend inside the show.

