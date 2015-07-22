Before it even started, it looks it's curtains for the long-rumored "19 Kids and Counting" spin-off centered on Duggar family sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald.

Why? Well, multiple reasons, but when it comes down it, they don't seem to have their parents' blessing.

People magazine reports that that Jim Bob Duggar was not a fan of the idea of a Jill and Jessa spin-off.

"He absolutely wanted to be back on TV and was never thrilled about the show suddenly shifting focus," the source says of the Duggar patriarch.

The rapidly-reproducing family has been off the air since TLC pulled all episodes from the air, following news that Josh Duggar molested five underage girls as a teenager. He later admitted to the crime and apologized, saying he "acted inexcusably."

On July 16, TLC officially canceled the family's reality show amid public pressure. The cancellation was not the least bit surprising.

It was also not surprising that TLC wanted to highlight Jessa and Jill, perhaps the two breakout stars of the show. Talks about a spin off, People said, were "intense" and near-constant." However, aside from Jim Bob's opposition, it's likely a spin-off will never happen because Jill, her husband, Derick Dillard, and their newborn son Israel are in Central America on a mission trip.

"And with that, one half of any potential new show was gone," the source says.

Jessa, meanwhile, is expecting her first child with her husband Ben Seewald in November. She "is clearly [one of the stars] in the family: beautiful, smart, strong-willed," the source said, adding, "She may be slightly more free-spirited than your average Duggar, but she is firmly and centrally a part of the family, as is her husband."

The Duggar parents, meanwhile, are reportedly having a hard time with the cancellation of their show.

A source told the magazine that the fiercely Christian couple is "heartbroken that they've now lost that platform," adding that they'd like to find their way back to television. "The Duggars want to return to TV because they truly believe it was part of God's plan for them to spread the word about their faith," he source said.

"I think Jim Bob and Michelle honestly did expect people to just move on from this," the source said, referring to Josh's indiscretions. "Their thinking is, they put this behind them ages ago, so why wouldn't the rest of the world?"

Jessa and Jill, two of Josh's victims, have previously said they have forgiven their brother.

"I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I'm like,' That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean, people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims," she told Fox News. And a crying Jill said of their past going public, "We're victims. They can't do this to us."