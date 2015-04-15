Partners in crime? Not anymore!

Giuliana Rancic and Kelly Osbourne were once thick as thieves as they co-hosted "Fashion Police," but now it seems they want nothing to do with each other.

An insider told Us Weekly that "Kelly is dead to Giuliana."

The reason for the tension: Giuliana feels that Kelly didn't have her back when she was embroiled in controversy following her on-air joke about young actress Zendaya Coleman's hairstyle at the Oscars.

Shortly after the joke — and after many in Hollywood fiercely backed Zendaya -- Kelly tweeted her feelings on Twitter, saying that she doesn't condone racism and that she was thinking about leaving the show, which she did shortly after. Just a week ago she even called Giuliana's behavior "heartbreaking."

Giuliana, the source said, feels like Kelly "threw her under the bus."