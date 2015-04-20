It doesn't sound like former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Apollo Nida is going to see his children anytime soon.

On the season seven finale of "RHOA," Apollo's estranged wife, Phaedra Parks, said she's in no rush to let the former couple's two sons visit their dad in a Kentucky prison as he serves an eight-year sentence for fraud.

RELATED: "Real Housewives" cast highs and lows

"Whether I take the children to see their father in prison, or if I don't take them — someone's going to be unhappy," she said. "Ayden might resent the fact that he has to go to a prison to visit his father, or he could resent the fact that I don't allow him to…it's a no-win situation."

RELATED: Apollo doubts future of relationship

Apollo even went so far as to call mutual friends Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas from prison in hopes that they can convince Phaedra to line up a visit. Cynthia wasn't sold on meddling.

"Although I feel bad for him…last time Apollo's name came up, I ended up being in a big Chocolate mess," she said.

RELATED: Kim Richard's family finds her situation "heartbreaking"

Phaedra and her children are simply happy focusing on themselves right now.

"I'm moving on with my life, and my sons are moving on with their lives," she said. "We are survivors!"