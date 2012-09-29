Why Robert Pattinson Took Back Kristen Stewart

UsWeekly

Eternal love like Edward and Bella?

Two months after Us Weekly broke news of Kristen Stewart's July 17 fling with married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, 41, the 22-year-old actress has reunited with boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

The "Twilight" costars and couple of three years "are living together and have reconciled," an insider says in the new issue of Us, out Friday.

So how did Stewart win back her man, 26?

With a series of tearful apologies after Pattinson finally starting taking her calls. "He started thinking nobody else would understand his life," explained a pal. "His rational voice told him not to toss a three-year relationship for one infidelity."

"Rob weighed his options. He wouldn't even know where to start if he wand Kristen were to break up for good," a source told Us. "They have a very deep connection," another source close to the couple explained. "Plus, they're young. All relationships at that age have drama."

But Stewart still faces one tough challenge: winning over Pattinson's pals. "They don't want to see him get hurt again," a source explained. "But Rob has hope in their romance," another source added.

Now that the couple has reconciled, they can present a united front at the multi-city "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" press tour in November. "They're afraid of backlash, so they're keeping things on the down-low," a Pattinson pal explained. "They'll wait a few months, then announce they're getting back together."