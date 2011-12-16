Sandra Bullock won't be ringing in 2012 with any one special guy, but that's just how the Oscar winner prefers it.

A Bullock pal tells the new issue of Us Weekly the single mom, 47, is still healing from ex-husband Jesse James' blindside and "she's still not ready to date."

"Her friends are always trying to get her to go out and meet guys, but she just wants to stay in and watch movies. She says dating is the last thing on her mind," an insider explains of Bullock, mom to 23-month-old Louis.

Instead of mixing and mingling, Bullock has decided to put the focus on her son -- and a new get-fit regimen.

