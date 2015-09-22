We hope you got a good look at Princess Charlotte in her Victorian-inspired gown at her christening in July, because apparently the littlest royal won't be wearing another dress until at least her first birthday.

"Because they're a traditional family, I'm sure that she'll wear babysuits for the first year," Rachel Riley, Duchess Kate's go-to children's clothes designer, told PEOPLE magazine. "Then only when she's walking will she then move into dresses."

In fact, you can expect to see the nearly-5-month-old baby mostly in onesies since the royal dress code is partial to classic one pieces rather than two.

"Even in terms of separates, I don't think she'll be wearing separates until much later," Rachel said.

We can definitely expect Princess Charlotte to be a little fashion pioneer, just her like the rest of the royal family.

"They are absolutely trendsetters," Rachel said. "When you look at them, they're just gorgeous, their clothing is gorgeous. The royals stay relevant and modern."