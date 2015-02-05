Though Jimmy Fallon's amazing "Saved by the Bell" reunion on "The Tonight Show" featured fan favorites Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and even Dennis Haskins (Principal Belding), plenty of people were left wondering, "Where's Lisa Turtle?"

According to her publicist, the 40-year-old actress was just too busy.

"Lark would have loved to be part of the Jimmy Fallon skit (as she is a big fan of the show), however due to an intense work schedule she was not available," her publicist told E! News about her absence.

Voorhies made headlines in 2012, when she looked nearly unrecognizable in a Yahoo! video that went viral.

Her mother later told People that her daughter had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, though she denied the claim when ET spoke with her in August 2012.

"I have no worries myself, nor do I exude, exhibit or possess within my living stratus any reason why someone should worry [on] my behalf," she said. "It's completely fictional."

As for Dustin Diamond, his absence from Wednesday night's reunion is perhaps more explainable. The 38-year-old actor pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man in December, and his tell-all book about his time on the beloved series -- 2009's Behind the Bell -- wasn't exactly positive.

"It is negative -- that I must say," Gosselaar said about his former co-star's book in a HuffPost Live interview last August. "Everything I've heard about his book is that it is negative, and I don't remember those things because my experience on the show was very positive."

The "Franklin & Bash" star has since taken to Twitter to thank fans for the explosive response to Fallon's reunion.

"Thank you for all the love and support," he wrote on Wednesday. "I'm so happy you enjoyed tonight. Let's do it again sometime. Good night."

Berkley also showed some love for Gosselaar and Lopez on Instagram.

"No matter how much time goes by, this connection is lasting," she wrote alongside this adorable pic of her with her on-screen love interest Lopez. "#friendsforever," she wrote about Gosselaar.

Last August, Lifetime aired "The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story," which was set to reveal what really happened behind-the-scenes of the beloved '90s show through the eyes of Diamond.