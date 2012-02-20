Will Ferrell's Wild Mardi Gras Weekend

By Chris Gardner

Whoever claimed that America doesn't have royals clearly hasn't been to Mardi Gras.

Will Ferrell looked every bit a king -- albeit one of the party variety -- in New Orleans over the weekend, as he slipped into a red robe accessorized with a very royal crown and lots of gold bling for his latest role as king of the Bacchus parade on Feb. 19.

But even though he followed in the footsteps of fellow celebs and previous kings like Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Hulk Hogan and Drew Brees, that didn't mean Ferrell was fully prepared for the experience of reigning as Mardi Gras 2012's biggest name.

"I don't know what to expect. I do have to say, everybody is coming up to me and ... they have the same speech pattern," Ferrell confessed to the Times-Picayune newspaper. "They go, 'Have you been here before for Mardi Gras?' And I say, 'No.' Then they pause. 'Oh. You're going to have a good time.'"

And it looks like he did.

