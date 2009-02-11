Wilmer Valderrama, who voiced "Handy Manny" over on Disney Channel, is heading to a rival cable network.

The former "That '70s Show" actor is developing the family comedy "Earth to Pablo" at Nickelodeon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, written by Phil Stark, centers on an average family who requests a South American exchange student but gets a teenage space alien instead.

If this sounds familiar, recall The CW's critically acclaimed but short-lived comedy "Aliens in America." The exchange student was not a space alien, however, but a Muslim student from Pakistan.

Valderrama and Stark have worked together previously on "That '70s Show" and will act as executive producers alongside WV Enterprises' Danny Villa. World of Wonder will also produce.

The actor recently exec produced and starred in the FOX pilot "The Emancipation of Ernesto." He's best known for playing a foreign exchange student of unknown origins on "That '70s Show."