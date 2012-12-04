NEW YORK (AP) — Add another book for possible holiday gifts: Oprah Winfrey's latest "2.0" selection.

Winfrey announced Wednesday that she has chosen a debut novel for her book club, "The Twelve Tribes of Hattie," by Ayana Mathis. An author interview will be aired Feb. 3 on Winfrey's OWN network. In a statement, Winfrey likened Mathis' book to the fiction of Toni Morrison. Published this week by Alfred A. Knopf, "Twelve Tribes" tells of a teenager's journey from Mississippi to Philadelphia in the 1920s and the large family she ends up raising.

Winfrey revived her club, now called Oprah's Book Club 2.0, earlier this year with Cheryl Strayed's memoir "Wild." Dozens of books over the past 20 years have become bestsellers thanks to the talk show host's endorsements.