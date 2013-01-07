LONDON (AP) -- Kate Winslet's new husband has won an injunction in a British court to stop a tabloid newspaper from publishing photos of him at a costume party.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio walked Kate Winslet down the aisle at Ned Rocknroll wedding, source says

England's High Court ruled Tuesday in favor of Ned Rocknroll, issuing an order preventing The Sun from running the images, pending the outcome of his invasion of privacy claim. Lawyers for The Sun say the photos show Rocknroll partly naked.

RELATED: Kate Winslet weds Ned Rocknroll

The nephew of Virgin media tycoon, Richard Branson, says there is no public interest in running the 2010 photos. His lawyers argue Winslet's children could be bullied as a result of publication.

RELATED: Kate Winslet's style evolution

Rocknroll says he had been a "relative nobody" prior to his marriage to Winslet last month.

Judge Michael Briggs says he'll offer his reasoning for the decision later.