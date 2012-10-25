SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Witnesses to the aftermath of a fatal auto accident involving a former "Melrose Place" actress say she was babbling and wasn't aware someone had died.

An emergency medical technician and an ER nurse testified Thursday at the aggravated manslaughter trial of Amy Locane-Bovenizer.

The prosecution and the defense agree Locane-Bovenizer was drunk on the night of the 2010 crash. But the defense claims the actress was distracted by another driver who was chasing her. Sixty-year-old Helene Seeman died in the crash.

Gannett New Jersey (http://mycj.co/PukkaQ ) reports emergency room nurse Christine Wiggins testified Locane-Bovenizer seemed "manic" and didn't appear to know someone had died in the accident.

Locane-Bovenizer appeared on 13 episodes of "Melrose Place" in the role of Sandy Louise Harling

The prosecution could wrap up its case next week.