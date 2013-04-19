NEW YORK (AP) — A woman accused of stalking Hugh Jackman and throwing a razor at him has been indicted by a New York City grand jury.

The New York Post reports (http://bit.ly/11oD5xr) Kathleen Thurston appeared briefly in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. The charges remain sealed until Thurston's next court date May 8.

Police say Thurston pulled out a razor filled with hair and threw it at the "X-Men" star when he was working out in a gym in the West Village neighborhood Sunday. They say the Bakersfield, Calif., native then fled and was arrested several blocks away. Jackman wasn't hurt.

Police had charged Thurston with stalking and other charges.

Legal Aid lawyer Liz Beal tells the newspaper she's trying to figure out whether Thurston is mentally fit for trial.

