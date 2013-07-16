NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Wonder says he won't perform in Florida and other states with a "stand your ground" law.

In a video posted on YouTube, the 63-year-old singer said at a concert in Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday "that until the 'stand your ground' law is abolished in Florida, I will never perform there again."

Wonder added: "Wherever I find that law exists, I will not perform in that state or in that part of the world."

The "stand your ground" law allows people to use deadly force if they believe their life is in danger.

George Zimmerman shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin during a February 2012 confrontation in Sanford, Fla. Zimmerman said he fired his gun in self-defense.

A six-member jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Saturday.

Wonder's representative said the singer had no further comment.