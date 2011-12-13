After debuting a new blonde hair color on the Today Show, Scarlett Johansson made beauty news again on Monday with the dramatic 'do she rocked at the We Bought a Zoo premiere in New York City.

The star, 27, hit the red carpet in a sexy black Dolce & Gabbana design that showed off a sliver of skin at her midriff. But it was her intricate updo that got all the attention.

The retro style, which one beauty blogger described as looking like a souffle, was rolled up at the sides and teased into a pompadour in the front. From the back, it revealed that the actress is still sporting some red underneath her lighter locks.

