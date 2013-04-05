Billboard -- The Yeah Yeah Yeahs stopped by "The Late Show with David Letterman" and supported their forthcoming album "Mosquito" with a little bit of help from their friends. Backed by the Broadway Inspirational Voices, the YYYs ripped through new single "Sacrilege" on Friday night (Apr. 5). Wearing a honey-colored, jewel-encrusted suit and blonde locks, singer Karon O led the Yeah Yeah Yeahs through the first half of the single before effectively ceding the stage to the gospel choir. The Broadway Inspirational Voices' leader, on standing on the right side of the stage, is apparently more passionate than most musicians gracing the "Letterman" stage.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: The Billboard Cover Story

"Mosquito," the group's fourth studio album due out Apr. 16, will be supported by an international tour that will include stops at Coachella, Firefly Music Festival and T In the Park. The trio will stay in New York City over the weekend and perform at Webster Hall on Sunday night (Apr. 7).

