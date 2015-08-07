Yolanda Foster's health struggles have been well-documented since she appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." There are days where she can't even get out of bed. But, there may just be a light at the end of the tunnel!

The former reality-TV star and mother to supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to tell her 1 million followers that she and her doctor may have uncovered why she has chronic health issues, and it may not have anything to do with Lyme Disease.

"We might have hit the jackpot," she captioned the photo of herself in which she's covered with a shirt. Yolanda went on to say that via ultrasound mapping, she and her doctor discovered that a 20-year-old implant had ruptured and silicone was leaking into her body. Three medical markings can clearly be seen above her left breast in the Instagram post.

"Thank you Dr.Feng for holding my hand and leading the way," she wrote.

Since her health issues began, Yolanda has said she will scour the earth to find a cure for her ailments. With this new lead, though, it suggests that perhaps she isn't suffering from Lyme Disease as she initially thought.

"Turning a mess into a message," she wrote about her discovery.

Via her hashtags, Yolanda indicates that she will have "explant surgery" and adds that they are "uncovering the mystery." In the past, she has used the hashtag "#SearchingForACure." With her new discovery, though, she switched it up, writing "#DeterminedToFindACure."

Perhaps she had an inkling that good news was on the horizon. Last week, she shared a stunning photo of herself with her husband David Foster on a yacht. The duo stood on the bow of the boat overlooking scenic British Columbia.

"With this image in mind I will start the next chapter of my journey," she wrote. "Thank you my love @davidfoster for sharing this beautiful time to reconnect with nature. My soul is invigorated and I am in fighting spirit to attack one more time……."