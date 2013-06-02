SYDNEY (AP) — Mandawuy Yunupingu, the former lead singer of Australian indigenous band Yothu Yindi and one of the country's most famous Aborigines, has died at home in Australia. He was 56.

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard confirmed Yunupingu's death on Monday. Officials haven't released a cause of death, but Yunupingu struggled for years with kidney disease.

Yunupingu gained worldwide fame in the 1980s and 1990s with his hits "Treaty" and "Tribal Voice." Yothu Yindi went on to tour the United States and Canada as a support act to Midnight Oil and toured Australia with Neil Young.

Yunupingu was named the 1992 Australian of the Year for his role in "building bridges of understanding between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people."

Education Minister and former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett said Yunupingu's legacy is "immeasurable."