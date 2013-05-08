LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS says soap opera star Jeanne Cooper has died. She was 84.

A network spokeswoman said Cooper's family told the network of her death. Her son Corbin Bernsen's Facebook and Twitter accounts also said Cooper had died.

Cooper played grande dame Katherine Chancellor on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" for nearly four decades.

Bernsen tweeted in April that his mother faced an "uphill battle" for an undisclosed illness. In subsequent days he wrote of her gradual improvement and said that she'd been taken off breathing equipment.

Cooper's role on "The Young and the Restless" earned her repeated Daytime Emmy Award nominations and a trophy for best actress in a drama series in 2008.