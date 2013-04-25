NEW YORK (AP) — Another Tennessee Williams masterpiece is coming to Broadway and it's bringing Zachary Quinto and Cherry Jones along for the ride.

Producers Jeffrey Richards said Thursday he'll transfer the American Repertory Theater's production of "The Glass Menagerie" to New York for a 17-week engagement starting this September.

Quinto, who plays Spock in the "Star Trek" reboots and wowed audiences in a recent off-Broadway production of "Angels In America," will be making his Broadway debut as Tom.

Jones, the two-time Tony Award winner for "Doubt" and "The Heiress" who played President Allison Taylor in the TV series "24," will play Amanda Wingfield.

They'll be joined by Celia Keenan-Bolger, fresh off her role as Wendy in Broadway's "Peter and the Starcatcher," and Brian J. Smith, recently in "The Columnist." John Tiffany, who helmed "Once," will direct.

Performances begin Sept, 5 with an opening night set for Sept. 26. The venue will be a Shubert Theatre that has yet to be announced. The show originated at the acclaimed American Repertory Theater outside Boston this winter.

The play centers on an aging Southern belle who hopes her son can fulfill her dreams of finding the perfect "gentleman caller" for her shy and damaged daughter.

The last time "The Glass Menagerie" hit Broadway was 2005 starring Jessica Lange and Christian Slater. The latest revival comes on the heels of "A Streetcar Named Desire" last year with Blair Underwood and Nicole Ari Parker, and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" this year with Scarlett Johansson.

