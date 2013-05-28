"Zero Hour" (Putnam), by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown

Clive Cussler and Graham Brown have delivered a nonstop action thriller with "Zero Hour," the latest in the NUMA (National Underwater and Marine Agency) Files series. Kurt Austin attends a lecture in Sydney, and soon finds himself immersed in another life-and-death struggle to save the world.

A boat crashes just outside the Sydney Opera House and a helicopter flying overhead shoots at the passengers inside. Kurt rescues one of the men, and the helicopter crashes into the building. Before the man dies, he gives Kurt sheets of paper and a word: Tartarus. According to Greek mythology, Tartarus is the deepest prison in the underworld, as far below Hades as Heaven is above Earth. Kurt soon uncovers a powerful enemy with a powerful weapon.

NUMA Files fans will relish appearances by other Cussler characters including Dirk Pitt and Adm. James Sandecker. Other NUMA Files regulars like Paul Trout and his wife are given little to do, but that's fine in the overall scope of the novel.

"Zero Hour" may not be the best NUMA Files novel in the series, but it's the most exciting.

